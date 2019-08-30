Florida urged to plan for 7 days without power as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to “make preparations” for a seven-day power outage after issuing a state of emergency for all 67 counties as Hurricane Dorian gains strength on its path toward Florida.

“We don’t want people to be insufficiently prepared because that’s when, really, problems can occur,” DeSantis told “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

As of late Friday morning, the Category 2 storm – which has maximum sustained winds blowing at 110 mph – was centered about 660 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving northwest at 10 mph. It was only about 1 mph away from reaching Category 3 status.

The National Hurricane Center on Thursday had bumped up the possible strength of Dorian to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph off the Florida coast. Hurricane watches are currently in effect for portions of the Bahamas, while the storm is predicted to slam into the U.S. on Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.

HURRICANE DORIAN NEARS CATEGORY 3 STATUS AS FORECASTERS WARN FLORIDA OF ‘HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS’ AHEAD

“I think a lot of Floridians are heeding the advice because they see that the storm could be really powerful, potentially a major impact,” DeSantis said. – READ MORE