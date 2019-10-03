Florida Teachers Now Allowed to be Armed for Classroom Defense

Some teachers in the state of Florida are allowed to carry concealed handguns throughout their day beginning October 1, 2019.

CBS News reports the law takes effect today, enabling districts to allow some teachers to carry guns throughout their day for classroom defense.

Under the new law teachers volunteer to carry guns and undergo extensive training before so doing. Moreover, the law requires anonymity, publicly speaking, regarding teachers who are armed. The goal is to keep would-be attackers uncertain about their targets.

Two of the state's largest school districts, Miami-Dade and Orlando, have decided against allowing teachers to be armed for classroom defense. But districts throughout Florida's panhandle and other areas of the state are allowing teachers to be armed for defense of children.