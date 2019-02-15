Florida Teacher Under Investigation After Reading Book About Gay Bunnies To First Graders

The incident happened at Pine Crest Elementary School in Sanford, Florida, WFTV reported Wednesday. The individual is still teacher.

“Noah comes home one day and asks us if it’s OK for two male bunnies to get married,” grandparent Kraig Hudson said, according to WFTV. “I said, ‘By our beliefs, no. But we do not judge nobody.’”

One parent found reading the book overstepped boundaries between what a parent and teacher should teach.

“It’s not something that should be in an elementary school,” Wendy Curry, whose son is gay, said to WFTV. “That’s for me to decide at home, what I want to teach my child and what I feel they are able to handle.”

Seminole County Public Schools Communications Officer Michael Lawrence said the investigation started Jan. 28 in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

WFTV reported several parents complained to the district, but Lawrence said to TheDCNF he was aware of “one complaint.”

The Pence family has been vilified for their beliefs on homosexuality. Wife Karen Pence was bashed by various liberal groups for teaching at a Christianschool which can refuse those who engage in homosexual or transgender behaviors.

LGBTQ advocacy group The Trevor Project announced Jan. 17 they were sending 100 of Oliver’s book to Karen Pence’s school.

Oliver’s book was published in 2018 following “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” co-authored by Karen Pence and daughter Charlotte Pence, according to The Hill.

