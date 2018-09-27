Florida Teacher Fired After Not Giving Students Credit For Work Not Turned In

A Florida teacher says she was fired from her job at West Gate in Port Saint Lucie earlier this month for refusing to give students credit for a project that students did not turn in, WPTV reports.

Diane Tirado, who has been teaching for 17 years, joined the school to teach eighth grade U.S. history but said after she assigned her students an explorer’s notebook project with two weeks to complete it, many of them did not turn it in.

The school has a policy — which Tirado calls a “no zero” policy — in its student and parent handbook that says the lowest possible grade a student can get is 50%.

Tirado says that when she asked administrators, “What if they don’t turn anything in?” they replied, “We give them a 50.”

Shortly after, Tirado was terminated but says no cause is mentioned in her termination letter.

On her last day, Tirado said goodbye to her class with a message on a whiteboard: “Bye Kids, Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50% for not handing anything in.” Tirado says she sent a picture of the whiteboard to her students through a class app. – READ MORE