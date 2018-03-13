Florida Shooter Told Therapists He Dreamt Of Murdering People And Being Covered In Blood

Roughly four years before the Florida school shooter murdered 17 people on Valentine’s Day, he told a therapist that he had dreams of murdering people and covering himself in blood.

The Miami Herald reports that a Broward County schools psychiatric file dated May 3, 2014 from the alternative Cross Creek School noted the shooter “reported [a dream] last week of him killing people and covered in blood. He smiled and told the therapist that sometimes he says things for shock value.”

That revelation prompted school administrators to create a “safety plan” to protect others from the disturbed student while he was on summer vacation, including the removal of “all sharp objects from the home” and urging him to “verbalize what the problem is.”

The shooter saw therapists weekly for roughly two years, when he was between the ages of 15 and 17. The Herald notes, “Again and again, authorities were warned about the teen’s explosive tendencies and lack of impulse control. Again and again, authorities ignored the warnings.” – READ MORE

