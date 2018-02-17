Florida Shooter Confesses, Lawyer Labels Him ‘Broken Human Being’

Nikolas Cruz, the man accused of perpetrating a mass shooting in a Florida high school on Wednesday that left at least 17 people dead, has reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to a report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Cruz confessed to being the shooter, and told interrogators that he “began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds.”

BREAKING: Police report: Nikolas Cruz confessed to Florida high school shooting, hiding extra ammunition in his backpack. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 15, 2018

Cruz also admitted that he “brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault,” the report read, according to The Associated Press.

As The Western Journal reported, the 19-year-old is facing charges for 17 counts of premeditated murder after he allegedly opened fire with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, killing at least 17 people.- READ MORE

