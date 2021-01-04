Florida Sheriff Warns BLM, “I Will Deputize Gun Owners If You Think You Can Bring Your Lawlessness Here”

For months, the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements have gone unchecked when it comes to their behavior in American streets. They claim to be peaceful and want nothing more than their voice to be heard yet looting and violence follow them wherever they go. Since the Democrats aren’t standing up to the movements, a Florida sheriff is taking it upon himself to send out a clear message to the so-called peaceful movements.

First posted to YouTube, Sheriff Darryl Daniels expressed his concerns about the Black Lives Matter movements and gave a word of warning for any members who seek to spread their message of hate in his state. Daniels said, “Look folks, don’t fall victim to subjecting yourself to this conversation that law enforcement is bad, that law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens that we’re sworn to protect and serve.”

“God is absent from the media’s message or Black Lives Matter or any other group out there that’s making themselves a spectacle, disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country. In Clay County, we have a great quality of life, we have a great relationship with our community.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --