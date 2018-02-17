Florida Sheriff Just Delivered Ultimatum To Media: Leave Families Of Murdered Children ALONE (VIDEO)

A gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida Wednesday afternoon, killing 17. Sheriff Israel confirmed the fatalities and read the names of some of the victims in an emotional moment during the press conference.

Then, Israel laid down the blunt truth for the media. In a forceful statement, the sheriff told reporters to leave the grieving families alone. “If they say they don’t want to talk to you, respect them,” Israel said forcefully. “Don’t move forward with your camera. Don’t move forward with your microphone. Let these families be. Let these families heal. They deserve that.” – READ MORE

