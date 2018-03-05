Florida Senate bans AR-15 in rare weekend session — what happened next shocked everyone

The Florida Senate on Saturday debated the merits of increased gun control measures and how to move forward legislatively after the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

The emotion-filled day even included a brief ban on the AR-15, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In the rare Saturday session, which included hours of debates and votes on numerous legislative amendments addressing firearm issues, the chamber temporarily approved a two-year ban on the purchase of AR-15 rifles in the Sunshine State.

The moment of drama came during an unrecorded voice vote where Florida senators shouted “yea” or “nay.” Florida Senate President Joe Negron, a Republican, afterward ruled the measure had been approved. But per chamber rules, the approval could be challenged — and that’s exactly what happened.

Republicans, who generally oppose most firearm restrictions, later reconsidered the measure and held a roll call vote on it, which struck down the two-year ban. According to the Times, just 15 minutes had passed between the time the measure was initially approved to the time it was reconsidered and struck down. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1