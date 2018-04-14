True Pundit

Florida school shooter wants victims to have his inheritance

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz wants to donate his inheritance to victims of the massacre and help “heal the community.”

A lawyer for Cruz — who killed 17 people with a semi-automatic weapon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — said that any wealth his client receives would go to survivors of the gunman’s rampage.

“Mr. Cruz does not want those funds, whatever money that he is entitled to,” lawyer Melissa McNeill told a Broward County judge Wednesday.

“He would like that money donated to an organization that the victims’ family believes would be able to facilitate healing in our community or an opportunity to educate our community about the issues that have ripened over the last four or five months.” – READ MORE

