Florida school massacre sparks church sign: ‘When will they love their kids more than their guns’

Australia’s rebel reverend is commenting on the Florida school massacre with a parish billboard sign that says, “When will they love their kids more than their guns.”

In a Facebook post of a photo of the sign, Anglican priest Rod Bower calls the U.S. “a society destroying itself from within” and an empire in decline that “can never be great again.”

“A culture that loves guns more than children has no future other than corruption, decline and death,” Bower wrote.

He also offered thoughts and condolences to victims and their families.

Bower, who runs the Gosford Anglican Church in Australia’s Central Coast, posted the photo the day after police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 teachers and students. – READ MORE

