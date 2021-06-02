Florida Rock Concert Sells $18 Tickets For Vaxxed Fans; $1,000 For Non-Vaxxed

The introduction of COVID status certificates is creating a two-tier society whereby vaxxed people enjoy their full rights and other perks, and non-vaxxed are heavily penalized.

The latest example is in Florida, where a concert promoter for a future rock show this summer in Tampa Bay charges $18 per ticket for vaxxed fans and $999.99 for non-vaxxed fans, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.

“To be eligible for the DISCOUNT, you will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and your PHYSICAL COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if you have lost it keep reading, we got you). You will need to have had your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or your single shot of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on or before 6/12/2021,” Paul Williams of Leadfoot Promotions wrote on his website where tickets can be bought. “If you do not care about the discount, tickets are available for a flat rate of $999.99,” continued Williams .

The concert is set to take place on June 26 at the VFW Post 39 venue in St. Petersburg. It will feature appearances from three rock bands: Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin. – READ MORE

