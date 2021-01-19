Florida restaurateur warns Biden $15 minimum wage plan is ‘going to destroy the hospitality industry’

Joe Biden‘s plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of his nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package would cripple the already-struggling hospitality industry, a Florida restaurateur told “The Story” Friday.

John Horne, who owns Anna Maria’s Oyster Bars, a small group of restaurants in the Bradenton area, said that his waitstaff already makes close to $30 per hour through a combination of wage and tip credits.

“I mean, obviously getting the money to people is helping us, but this minimum wage is absolutely going to destroy the hospitality industry in Florida and across the nation,” Horne told host Martha MacCallum.

“They are trying to paint with a broad brush the entire nation,” he added. “They are trying to say what’s good in Alexandria, Va. is good in Alexandria, Tenn. We can’t do that.”

Horne added that if the minimum wage increase becomes law, and “if we raise everyone to $15 and we don’t take into consideration tip credits, then we are going to basically give everybody a pay cut of 50% … because they will go from $30 an hour to $15 an hour.” – READ MORE

