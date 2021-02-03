Florida Republicans welcome Trump’s political activity in area: ‘He is our hometown president’

Florida Republicans are welcoming former President Trump — and his political activity — to the Sunshine State since leaving office, dubbing him their “hometown president.”

The president, who relocated to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., has already established an official post-presidency office to oversee his affairs, and has already met with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy—just 9 days after leaving the White House.

And Republicans in Florida are welcoming the activity, saying the party will be “fueled by Donald Trump moving forward.”

“When he wants to have an event, we would build an event around him,” Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel. “If he wants to make any visits around the state, we will facilitate. It is his party.”

He added: “He is our hometown president.”

Ziegler’s comment comes just after Trump met with McCarthy, R-Calif., at Mar-a-Lago, where the two agreed to work together on Republicans taking back the House in 2022.- READ MORE

