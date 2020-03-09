Florida Republican goes into quarantine AFTER flying on Air Force One with Trump & Family — WTH?

President Donald Trump refused to answer questions on Monday on whether he’s been tested for the coronavirus after traveling with Congressman Matt Gaetz, who announced he came into contact with individual at C-PAC who had the coronavirus and is voluntarily self-quarantining.

The president left a White House briefing on the disease after making a brief statement on the economic measures his administration was taking to combat the disease.

He left the room and didn’t answer as multiple journalists asked him if he had been tested for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence, who stayed to continue the briefing, said he has never been testified for the virus. Pence and President Trump both attended the CPAC conference at the end of the month, where an attendee tested positive for the disease.

He said he would get reporters an answer on whether the president has been tested.

‘We’ll get you a very direct answer on that,’ he said. ‘I’ve had no recommendation that I be tested.’

Gaetz spent the weekend in Florida with President Trump and several members of the first family and traveled back from the state on Air Force One with the president.

