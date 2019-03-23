Florida Republican congressman compares Mueller report to Jussie Smollett’s claims

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, drew parallels Friday between special counsel Robert Mueller and disgraced actor Jussie Smollett.

One of President Trump’s most devout supporters on Capitol Hill, Mr. Gaetz took to Twitter following the completion of Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference to compare the special counsel’s findings to the claims made by Mr. Smollett, the former “Empire” star accused of lying to police about being assaulted by two men who supposedly referenced Mr. Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA.

“The Mueller Report is in. Turns out all along it was two Nigerian men in #MAGA hats who hacked the DNC & rode shirtless on horseback w Putin to mar-a-lago,” Mr. Gaetz tweeted.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Mr. Mueller had completed his investigation into matters related to the 2016 race, nearly two years since the former FBI director was appointed to probe allegations involving Russian election interference and possible coordination between Moscow and Mr. Trump’s campaign. Attorney General William Barr said he is reviewing Mr. Mueller’s report and may inform members of Congress about its contents as soon as this weekend. – read more