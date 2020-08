Florida Reports Lowest Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Cases Since June

Florida reported the lowest single-day increase in cases of the novel coronavirus since June, reporting 4,752 additional cases on Monday.

The Sunshine State may be moving well past its peak of the Chinese coronavirus on the back of the latest numbers — the lowest single-day increase since June. Monday’s numbers followed the 7,104 positive cases reported on Sunday, which at the time represented the lowest single-day increase in nearly a month.

The state reported 73 related fatalities on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 7,157.

Overall, the state has reported 491,884 total cases, bringing the mortality rate to 1.47 percent. There have been 27,366 recorded hospitalizations statewide, although hospital capacity is increasing statewide, jumping from 21 percent nearly two weeks ago to over 25 percent on Monday.

ICU bed availability has also increased, jumping from 15.78 percent on July 23 to 19.66 percent on Monday, according to data from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. – READ MORE

