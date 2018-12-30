Florida Rep. Proposes Bill That Would Protect Confederate Monuments

A Florida Republican state representative is proposing a bill that would prohibit the removal of Confederate monuments on public property.

Rep. Mike Hill explained Saturday on “Fox & Friends” that his bill goes beyond protecting just confederate monuments within the state.

According to the Miami New Times, Hill is the first African-American representative in Florida elected from the Panhandle since the Civil War.

He said on that his Soldiers’ and Heroes’ Monuments and Memorials Protection Act would protect monuments honoring heroes who fought in U.S. battles.

"It also protects first responders and astronauts," Hill said. "So it goes beyond just confederate monuments."