Florida principal lines high school’s driveway with 2020 class photos

Comin’ through — it’s the class of 2020, down a new kind of memory lane.

One principal in Florida has gone the extra mile to celebrate the high school’s graduating seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended time-honored teenage traditions like proms and graduations.

Though the Poplar Springs High School building in Graceville has been closed during the COVID-19 crisis, Principal Farica West felt compelled to celebrate the 30 students graduating this year in a big way.

“They’re missing a lot of the memorable moments that we all hold near and dear to our hearts throughout our whole lives,” West told WMBB. – READ MORE

