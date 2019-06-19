Florida Poll Shows Trump Losing by 9 in 2020 ― Here’s How Far off Their Polling Was in 2018

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University predicted President Donald Trump losing Florida in a landslide, but they’ve made similar predictions before.
The Quinnipiac poll showed that former Vice President Joe Biden would beat President Trump by nine points if the race were held today. Several people took to Twitter to highlight this poll and others ahead of Trump’s reelection rally in Florida on Tuesday night.
While many people were excited to see a poll projecting a landslide victory for any of the Democratic candidates over President Trump, some may want to add a bit of skepticism to their reactions given how horribly Quinnipiac botched their polling for the Florida Senate and gubernatorial races in 2018.
Former Governor Rick Scott (R-Fla.) took on Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) for his Senate seat while former Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) faced off against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D-Fla.) for the governor’s mansion. – READ MORE