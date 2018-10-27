Florida Poll: Republican DeSantis Takes Lead over Socialist Democrat Gillum in Governor Race

A New Poll Released On Wednesday Shows Republican Ron Desantis Leading Democrat Andrew Gillum In Florida’s Race For Governor.

Of the 800 likely voters surveyed, 48 percent of voters said they intend to vote for DeSantis on November 6, while only 45 percent of voters said they will support Gillum.

Approximately 79 percent of DeSantis’s supporters said their vote is decided, compared to 87 percent of Gillum supporters.

The poll also showed that DeSantis is viewed favorably by 43 percent of likely Florida voters, while Gillum is viewed favorably by 40 percent.