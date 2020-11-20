Florida police bust large child sex trafficking network, charge nearly 180 individuals

Florida’s Tallahassee Police Department announced Tuesday that a two-year investigation into human and child sex trafficking led to the arrest of 178 individuals.

Operation Stolen Innocence began in November of 2018, with the aim of rescuing a young teenage girl who was being sexually exploited.

“The investigation uncovered an enormous amount of electronic evidence that required months to evaluate,” the department wrote in a press release. “The electronic evidence helped investigators further develop the case and determine how many suspects were involved and to what extent.”

Department Chief Lawrence Revell told reporters that the Special Victims Unit’s venture was likely the largest of its kind in city history, with 106 people charged with felonies and 72 others charged with misdemeanors.

HAPPENING NOW: @TallyPD beginning “Operation Stolen Innocence” press conference on a year long human trafficking investigation pic.twitter.com/rfJx0rnnTG — Emma Wheeler (@EWheeler_WCTV) November 17, 2020

Nineteen are also facing federal charges, he said.

The young girl, who had been found in an online sex-for-pay ad, helped investigators in their effort to bring defendants to justice. – READ MORE

