Florida police arrest looters during Irma

Florida police made a string of arrests in Fort Lauderdale Sunday after they said several people were caught looting stores.

Local news station WPLG caught on camera a group of eight to nine people breaking into a sportswear store before moving on to other shops.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department later tweeted that they arrested nine people in connection with the lootings. – READ MORE

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017