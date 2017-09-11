True Pundit

Florida police arrest looters during Irma

Florida police made a string of arrests in Fort Lauderdale Sunday after they said several people were caught looting stores.

Local news station WPLG caught on camera a group of eight to nine people breaking into a sportswear store before moving on to other shops.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department later tweeted that they arrested nine people in connection with the lootings. – READ MORE

