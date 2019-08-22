Florida Officials Let ‘Jailed’ Jeffrey Epstein See Alleged Accomplices

After Jeffrey Epstein cut a deal with Florida prosecutors in 2008, he was prohibited from seeing “family members, girlfriends, children, friends or minors” while on work release.

But the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel reports that newly released records show the pedophile spent time with two women described as “friends”—alleged accomplices Sarah Kellen and Nadia Marcinkova.

The newspaper reported that Epstein’s work-release arrangement was changed to let him spend up to 16 hours a day out of jail, including two hours a day at his mansion.

The handling of Epstein’s first incarceration—a decade before he killed himself in a federal jail in New York—is now under investigation. – READ MORE