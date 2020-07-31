Florida man opens fire in hotel lobby because a mother and son weren’t social distancing, police say

A Florida man fired a gun inside a Miami Beach hotel after police say he became angry that a mother and son weren’t social distancing.

The shooting happened on Monday night at the Crystal Beach Suites Hotel on Collins Avenue. Douglas Marks, 29, entered the lobby of the beachfront hotel and noticed a mother and son sitting on a couch.

“You all aren’t social distancing,” Marks told the mother and son, according to the police report. Marks then told them, “You all need to leave.” The mother, Veronica Pena, and her son ignored the man.

“Let me take care of them, I have two people not following directions,” Marks said, according to Pena. Marks then pulled out a firearm and fired several shots. An anonymous witness said he shielded the mother and son during the shooting, and claimed there were “like six” shots fired.

Police say the shooter “continued to scream commands to social distance while holding the firearm and subsequently fired several shots.” – READ MORE

