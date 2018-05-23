Florida man climbs playground equipment, allegedly yells to children about how babies are born

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after police said he climbed a piece of playground equipment and shouted a lewd term to children to describe how babies are born, reports said.

Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, allegedly climbed on top of one of a children’s toy at a playground near Pier 60 in Tampa Bay and shouted to a group of four and six-year-olds about where babies come from, and used a “vulgar term in doing so,” The Tampa Bay Times reported, citing an arrest report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1