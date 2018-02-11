Florida man claims his Apple AirPods exploded while at the gym

In a story that brings back memories of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, a Florida man named Jason Colon reportedly noticed his AirPods emitting smoke before the right earbud allegedly caught fire amid a tiny explosion. Originally brought to light via WFLA in Tampa, Colon was in the midst of his regular workout routine at a nearby gym when he first noticed “white smoke billowing out.”

Naturally, Colon immediately appreciated that something was amiss. Acting quickly and wisely, Colon removed his AirPods and placed them down on a piece of equipment so that he could go and get help from gym employees. Upon his subsequent return, Colon observed that the right earbud was now just a shell of its former self.

“It was already popped,” Colon told WFLA. “I didn’t see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried. You can see where it looks like there was flame damage.” – READ MORE