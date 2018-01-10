Florida man caught with ‘full rack of ribs’ in his pants, police say

A Florida man with a feast stuffed in his pants was arrested trying to sneak out of a grocery store, police said.

Maeli Alvarez-Aguilar, 26, was taken into custody on a petty merchant theft charge after walking out of the Rines Market IGA store in Indiantown on Dec. 15, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News on Tuesday.

An arrest affidavit viewed by TCPalm.com said Alvarez-Aguilar “removed a full rack of ribs from his waistband.” – READ MORE

A public official in Washington D.C. beclowned himself after he was arrested for driving under the influence, allegedly using the “n-word” to vilify police officers and urinating on the police station floor while telling officers to clean it up, and reportedly threatening police by boasting that they “didn’t know who he was.”

Paul Trantham, who serves as a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner T Ward 8B, which used to be represented by former D.C. mayor and convicted criminal felon, Marion Barry, was allegedly swerving in his vehicle around Oxon Hill, Maryland, around midnight, when he was pulled over by Prince George’s County police. According to the police, Trantham’s car reeked of alcohol, and he reportedly behaved aggressively when stopped.

As WTOP reported, when another officer arrived to help with the situation, Trantham started name-dropping, claiming he knew Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Trantham’s aberrant behavior didn’t stop there; once he was taken to the Oxon Hill police station, he allegedly used the “n-word” to target officers, relieve himself on the floor, and order police to clean up his mess.- READ MORE

