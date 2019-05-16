Florida man calls police on comedian whose joke made him feel ‘uncomfortable’

A Florida man called the police to investigate a comedian because a joke he told about terrorism made him and his wife feel “uncomfortable.”

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed is an Egyptian-American, and was performing at the Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida, when he made the joke.

A video of the joke was posted on Facebook by the club after the bizarre call.

“Clap if you’re from the Middle East,” Ahmed said, which elicited applause from many in the audience.

“All right. We got a handful of us in here, nice,” he responded.

"But, hey, it only takes one of us… to tell a joke," he said.