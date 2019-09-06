Florida man buys 100 generators to send to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

As the devastation in the Bahamas has become apparent in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, many are stepping up to help out in any way they can.

On Wednesday, a man in Florida captured the moment a good Samaritan purchased thousands of dollars worth of generators, around $450 apiece, and food to send to the Bahamas.

The death toll for Hurricane Dorian in the archipelago rose from seven to 20, Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands said Wednesday, and more deaths were expected as the storm clears and continues its way to the Carolinas.

In a post on Facebook, Alex Sprague of Jacksonville said he was at a Costco getting a generator for himself when he noticed the man purchasing more than 100 generators valued at $450 each.