Florida Man Arrested In Connection With Attack On Rand Paul Outside RNC

The District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office announced late Wednesday that 27-year-old Brennen Sermon was arrested and charged in connection with an attack on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) outside the Republican National Convention last week that left one of Paul’s police guards with severe injuries to his face.

Sermon is from Orlando, Florida — quite a distance from Washington, D.C. — but the report did not specify whether Sermon was in town specifically to protest at the RNC, or whether Sermon has any deeper connection to a national organization, only that Sermon was captured in the vicinity of the attack last Thursday night after throwing a punch at a police officer who was protecting Paul and other RNC guests.

The attack was captured on the officer’s body camera.

The report states that “at about 12:30 am on August 28, 2020, a Metropolitan Police Department officer was holding a police line at 14th and F Street NW when the defendant kicked his bicycle and fled. The officer pursued, and the defendant punched the officer in the left side of his face.”

The officer’s affidavit, filed after the attack, “further reports that the officer sustained a laceration and severe swelling above his left eye, was transported to the hospital, and received stitches. A supplemental Gerstein affidavit filed after the initial report was prepared which clarified that a preliminary review of body-worn camera showed that the individual kicking the bicycle and the individual throwing the punch appear to be wearing different color shirts. Therefore, the defendant is presently charged only with respect to the punching allegation.” – READ MORE

