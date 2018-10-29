Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Republican congressman

A 19-year-old Homestead, Florida man is under arrest after allegedly threatening to kill Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo (Fla.) on Twitter.

According to WFOR-TV, the suspect’s name is Pierre Alexandro Verges-Castro, and he is accused of tweeting, “I will kill Carlos Curbelo.”

Roll Call reports that Congressman Curbelo’s office became aware of the threat early last week and turned the matter over to the Capitol Police for investigation. Police added additional security to his Washington, D.C. and Florida offices as a precaution, and additionally provided security at public events attended by Curbelo as a precaution.

According to WPLG-TV, police arrested Verges-Castro on Thursday and charged him with written threats to kill or do bodily harm.