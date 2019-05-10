Florida Man Arrested For Suspected Sword Murder Tells Police He Killed 6 Others

A Florida man arrested for alleged murder in New York City confessed to killing the victim and told police he’d killed six more people in states across the country, authorities said Wednesday.

Police apprehended Nicholas Brent Gibson, 32, coming off a subway Sunday after recognizing him as the man wanted for the April murder of 77-year-old Erik Stocker in Florida, Miami Herald reported. A source close to the investigation said it was an “unusually gory scene and that Stocker was killed by some type of sword.”

The other murders allegedly took place in Florida, Georgia and California, though investigators have yet to find evidence that Gibson’s confessions can be linked to actual crimes, according to the Herald.

He’s wanted in Florida for butchering a 77-year-old man. And the feds are after him for failing to register as a sex offender in Illinois.



On Sunday, NYPD officers busted Nicholas Brent Gibson at an L train station. https://t.co/XDWVjdglyA — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 7, 2019

“We are evaluating the information he has provided. We will be working with law enforcement in these locations in an attempt to determine the credibility of his statements,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a statement. “This will be a lengthy process. At this time we cannot corroborate what Mr. Gibson has told us about his involvement in any of the other murders.”

Authorities accused Gibson of murdering Stocker in mid-April, when police found his body roughly 10 days after his death. Gibson fled to New York and was apprehended and charged as an interstate fugitive with resisting arrest, according to the New York Post.

Gibson claimed his earliest murder took place in 1999, when he would have been 12 years old, police said. Gibson has been jailed twice before: once in 2000 for aggravated assault, and again in 2008 for having sex with a minor.

