Florida looting crackdown is ‘white supremacy,’ claims author Sarah Jaffe

An author and journalist came under fire on social media Monday, after she tweeted a reply to an anti-looting warning from Miami police by saying: “The carceral state… is inseparable from white supremacy.”

The Miami Police Department took to Twitter on Sunday, as Hurricane Irma battered the state. “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors,” the post read, sharing a photo of people inside a jail cell.

Though Sarah Jaffe’s tweet on Monday garnered 1,500 likes, it sparked more than 100 comments — many of which were critical and accused her of being racist. – READ MORE

The journalist was criticized on Twitter Monday.
Fox News Fox News
  • whoiskevinjones

    Can’t argue with that. Few (no) whites involved in looting makes whites supremely correct on this issue. That’s how you do white supremacy!

  • whoiskevinjones

    If using the term “n**gers” is racist in describing blacks who loot during national emergencies… call me a racist and I’ll keep calling those looters “nig**rs”

  • jubadoobai

    … and I will call the whites who loot “crackers”.

  • jubadoobai

    So to be law abiding is to act white now?

  • SilverDragons

    These losers and their white supremacy claims sure proves they have severe mental problems. I swear these people really need to check into a padded cell. They actually think this is going to cause white guilt while everyone of all races are just laughing at these Alt-Left lunatics.

  • bilbo

    Why are these idiot “defenders” always the whitest of the white? Is it guilt? Are they trying to shame their parents? What is it?

  • L Garou

    If by racist you mean smarter, better looking and better behaved, then yeah..