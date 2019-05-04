Florida Legislature passes GOP ban on sanctuary-city policies; DeSantis expected to sign into law

The Florida Legislature passed a high-profile Republican bill on Thursday banning sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants and requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The bill passed the House on a 68-45 vote with Democrats opposed, shortly after it cleared the Senate by a 22-18 mostly party-line vote, as the Sarasota Herald-Tribunereported.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has supported the measure and is expected to sign it into law.

“We are a stronger state when we protect our residents, foster safe communities and respect the work of law enforcement at every level,” DeSantis, a Republican, said in a statement. – READ MORE