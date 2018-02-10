Florida jail hangs neon ‘vacancy’ sign

Who says law enforcement officers don’t have a sense of humor?

The Flagler County Jail in Florida has been known as the “Green Roof Inn.” So the sheriff’s office decided to make the nickname a little more official by installing three signs with the moniker.

One sign unveiled Thursday at the complex in Bunnell, Fla., uses classic neon lighting, with “GREEN ROOF INN” in green capital letters, and “VACANCY” flashing in red below, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Below the neon sign is a list of “ACCOMMODATIONS,” highlighting what “guests” of the jail can expect from their stay, including: No privacy, group bathrooms and showers, no meal selection, and free transportation to the courthouse or state prison.

“We have a one-star rating and we’re working to lower that as I’m speaking,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says in a video promoting the “inn,” WESH-TV reported. – READ MORE

