Florida in State of Emergency After Thousands of Dead Fish Wash Up on Shores

A toxic algal bloom known as a red tide killed thousands of marine wildlife off the coast of Florida, with many of the deceased washing up on beaches and jamming inlets.

The red tide has affected roughly 100 miles of Florida’s shoreline and is the longest lasting bloom since 2006, CNN reports.

Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued an emergency order for seven counties on July 9.

“Our state is once again facing a crisis from water releases controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Scott said in a statement.

“Since we are facing more harmful algal blooms from federal water releases, the state is taking a multifaceted approach to protect families.”

Now that the sun has come up we can really see the extent of death on Siesta Key beach. Florida’s southwest waterways are being rocked by red tide and a separate toxic algae bloom, which is believed to be linked to discharge from Lake Okeechobee pic.twitter.com/b2U8gDn81H — Kellie Cowan (@KellieCowan) August 2, 2018

The bloom has killed fish, turtles, seabirds, manatees and a shark.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation has been monitoring this bloom since it started in November 2017,” Michelle Kerr, spokeswoman for the FWC Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, told AccuWeather in a statement.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1