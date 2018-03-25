Florida hospital allows ‘sovereign nation’ Indian tribe to seize newborn baby on tribal order

South Florida parents Justin Johnson and Rebecca Sanders say that officers of the Miccosukee Police Department forcibly removed their newborn baby from a Miami-Dade hospital last week, according to the Miami Herald.

The removal was reportedly based on a tribal court order requested by the child’s maternal grandmother, who is a member of the tribe.

Johnson, 36, and Sanders, 28, now have their baby daughter back, but the two missed out on nearly a week of bonding with their infant after the tribe — which considers itself a “sovereign nation” — removed her at just 2 days old.

According to Johnson and Sanders, who spoke to the Herald about their ordeal, police officers showed up at the Florida hospital just two days after baby Ingrid Ronan Johnson was born.

The officers said that they had a court order to remove the child and place her in the custody of her maternal grandmother.

According to the Herald, the order was not signed by a Florida judge, but by a tribal court judge located 32 miles away — and the cops were not Miami-Dade officers, but officers from the Miccosukee reservation. – READ MORE

