Florida honoring Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags to half-staff: DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., plans to lower the state’s flags to half-staff in honor of radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at age 70 and called the state home for decades.

DeSantis, who had been pressed to honor the revered conservative figure, confirmed Friday he would do it once Limbaugh’s burial date was announced. Lowering flags to half-staff is often done after deaths of significant American figures or national tragedies.

“What we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis said in West Palm Beach, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Limbaugh hails from Missouri but broadcast “The Rush Limbaugh Show” from Palm Beach, Florida, for decades, becoming the most listened-to radio host in U.S. history. Since his death, tributes have poured in from conservative well-wishers, while many on the left have spoken or written critically about his more incendiary comments. – READ MORE

