Florida gun show sees ‘record number’ after Parkland school shooting
Florida Gun Show organizers said they’ve never had so many people attend one of their events, amid legislators in the Sunshine state calling for stricter gun legislation.
The gun show over the weekend attracted almost 7,000 attendees to the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, just two weeks after the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people.
FLORIDA GUN SHOW I Organizers say they saw record numbers yesterday with close to 7k people showing up and they expect more today! They also tell me they do not support a ban on assault rifles but more laws for mental health. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/95YGMKGl3E
— Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) February 25, 2018
“Some of the people attending are afraid that future legislation will impact their gun ownership rights,” gun show manager, George Fernandez, told WTSP.
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson called for stricter gun laws on the so-called “gun show loophole,” allowing people to purchase a gun at one of these events without getting a background check – in addition to an assault weapons ban. – READ MORE
