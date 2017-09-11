Florida Gun Owner Sparks ‘Shoot at Irma’ Movement as Hurricane Nears

A frustrated Florida gun owner has sparked a movement to get fellow enthusiasts to fire their guns into the face of Hurricane Irma as it makes landfall this weekend.

Late last week, Ryon Edwards of Daytona Beach Shores, a community on the edge of Florida’s central eastern coast, entered an event on Facebook entitled “Shoot at Hurricane Irma.” He meant it as a little joke, but the event quickly went viral as other Floridians signed on to empty their firearms into the storm as it approaches.

More than 50,000 people showed amused interest in joining Ryon in venting his anger at the coming storm, Yahoo! News reported.