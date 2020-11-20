Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces He Will Refuse To Follow Biden’s Lockdown Order

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has spoken out this week to say that he will not comply with lockdown orders from Joe Biden, should the Democrat move forward with calling for national lockdowns amidst the coronavirus pandemic if he takes office in January.

“Today we are back down to 4,500 and a 7.3% positivity rate,” a spokesperson for DeSantis told CBS12 News. “We believe yesterday’s high number was due to a large submission file and skewed the numbers for that day. The Governor will not lockdown and hurt families who can’t afford to shelter in place for 6 weeks. Especially not for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate.”

“One area of concern is Assisted Living Facilities,” the spokesperson added. “Since those over 70 face the greatest threat from the Governor is monitoring those numbers daily and is prepared to move therapeutic and prophylactic assets to those facilities as needed.”

This came after Michael Osterholm, a member of Biden’s coronavirus task force, said on MSNBC that we may need another national lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. – READ MORE

