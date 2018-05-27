Florida Governor Issues State of Emergency Ahead of Tropical Storm Alberto

As the first major storm of 2018 nears the United States, governors of two states have declared a state of emergency.

Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said he has taken steps “to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring.”

This morning, I have declared a state of emergency across FL to ensure our state has the resources they need to keep their families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding Subtropical Storm Alberto will bring. https://t.co/8yK1qdB5eD — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 26, 2018

Scott said all parts of the state need to be prepared.

“Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted — everyone in our state must be prepared,” Scott said in a statement, CNN reported.

One Florida official said the state is watching the storm with great concern because its path is so uncertain. – READ MORE

