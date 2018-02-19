Florida Gov. Rick Scott calls on FBI “to immediately release all details surrounding the Bureau’s failure to act” on tips it received prior to deadly school shooting

Today, Governor Rick Scott called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to release all details surrounding the Bureau’s failure to take action after receiving information on January 5, 2018, regarding “[Nikolas] Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.” Last week, Governor Scott called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign following the Bureau’s admission that it did not follow through and investigate this critical tip.

Governor Scott said, “Last week, our state and nation was shocked to learn of the FBI’s inexcusable inaction after receiving a tip informing them of Cruz’s desire to carry out a school shooting. The FBI’s failure to initiate an investigation raises many questions, and the victims’ families deserve answers now. Today, I am calling on the FBI to immediately release all details surrounding the Bureau’s failure to act on a tip it received, including all details and protocols.

“Last week, I called on Director Wray to resign, and the FBI should release all records involving this terrible error. People in Washington tend to want to investigate, hold hearings and put off what truly needs to be done. Instead, someone needs to be held accountable.”

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *