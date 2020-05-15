Florida Gov. DeSantis calls out other governors for ‘draconian’ lockdowns: ‘You’re not a dictator’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a message on Thursday for other governors who have implemented “really draconian, arbitrary restrictions” during the coronavirus outbreak, saying, “You don’t have unlimited authority and people do have rights.”

DeSantis made the comments on “Fox & Friends” in response to a question from host Ainsley Earhardt, who asked if he thinks that “some of these governors that are just doing a one-size-fits-all for the entire state” are “being too strict and going too far.”

“I don’t think any governor has the authority to restrict anyone unless there’s a direct relationship to combating this virus,” DeSantis said in response, cautioning governors against acting like a “dictator.”

“If you look around the country, clearly there have been examples of really draconian, arbitrary restrictions that have nothing to do with public health, like you can’t plant a seed in your front yard in your garden, you can’t walk around the neighborhood with your daughter or something like that.”

“So some of this stuff I think has devolved into social control,” DeSantis continued. “I think absolutely it’s gotten out of hand.”

He went on to note that in Florida “we did not do that.”

“We were reasonable,” DeSantis said. “We trusted the people to act appropriately and we’ve had better results than some of the states that you’ve seen.” – READ MORE

