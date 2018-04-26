Florida fisherman catches 120-pound ‘granddaddy of all catfish’

A Florida fisherman recently caught a 120-pound blue catfish in the state’s panhandle, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) announced on Monday.

While fishing on the Choctawhatchee River, Joel Singletary snagged the massive creature on his trotline. He wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to pull it onto his boat, but then the “adrenaline kicked in enabling him to pull the behemoth fish onboard,” according to the FWC.

The “granddaddy of all catfish” weighed 120 pounds — 1.7 times more than the current state record of nearly 70 pounds, the FWC said.

While the fish is large enough to break the record, Singletary’s catch does not qualify as one because it was caught on a trotline, according to the FWC. – READ MORE

