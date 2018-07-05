True Pundit

Florida deputy saves 15-year-old girl from an alligator with one shot from an AR-15

Meanwhile, in Florida…

Please click and read it all, but here’s the money excerpt:

Nature has made American alligators nearly perfect predators. The species hasn’t needed to evolve in any substantial way for 8 million years, according to research from the University of Florida.

But genetic progress did not account for AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles.

Blackmon was carrying one, and when he arrived, the alligator hissed, unfazed by his presence. He shouldered the rifle. The alligator turned toward him.

“I fired one single 223 round from my Bushmaster AR15 killing the alligator,” Blackmon wrote, noting the .223 caliber of the rifle ammunition. Jordan was helped down, and no person suffered injuries, the report said.READ MORE

A harrowing tale.

