Florida Democrat removed from office, faces corruption charges following FBI sting

A Florida mayor was removed from office Friday after she was arrested and charged with three felony corruption charges.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order suspending Joy Cooper, the 57-year-old mayor of Hallandale Beach, a city just north of Miami, after she was accused of accepting illegal campaign contributions through former attorney Alan Koslow.

Cooper surrender to authorities on Thursday following an undercover FBI investigation. She was charged with money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding campaign contribution limits, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Court documents show that Koslow was given a Dunkin’ Donuts bag filled with $8,000 in cash by undercover agents August 2012. He allegedly told undercover agents he had influence with the city commission and “had the vote of the mayor.” – READ MORE

The supposed party of diversity has tapped the most privileged, most established, most disconnected from anything minority or working class person, to give the rebuttal to President Trump’s “State of the Union” address: a Kennedy.

According to Politico, “Rep. Joe Kennedy, a rising star in the Democratic Party, will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.”

As the grandson of Bobby Kennedy, the representative from Massachusetts quickly shot to national stardom during the 2016 presidential election when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention. He will likely follow in the footsteps of his elders by serving in the Senate, because political dynasties are all the rage in America these days.

“While President Trump has consistently broken his promises to the middle class, Congressman Kennedy profoundly understands the challenges facing hardworking men and women across the country,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a statement. – READ MORE