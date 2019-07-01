Florida Dem ends campaign after claim she removed ‘77 bullets’ from Pulse shooting victims challenged

A Democratic candidate for Florida’s House reportedly has ended her campaign after being challenged on her detailed and graphic claims she treated victims of the 2016 Pulsenightclub shooting.

“I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people … It was like an assembly line,” candidate Elizabeth McCarthy had claimed at a gun safety event earlier this year.

But FloridaPolitics.com published a report earlier this month challenging her claims she worked as a cardiologist at Orlando Regional Medical Center

The report listed the following discrepancies: the Florida Department of Health did not have a record of her being a licensed doctor; the parent company of the medical center said there’s no record of any doctor by that name; another company the candidate claimed to be working for denied she worked there; and University of Central Florida officials said they couldn’t find a record of the medical degree she claimed.

The report said that officials confirmed she was a registered nurse until 2005, and that she later started a medical company that was in business through 2014. – READ MORE

