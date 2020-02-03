Florida considering a ban on sex-change surgeries for children; Democrats opposed

TheBlaze has learned that a key committee in the Florida legislature has agreed to take up a bill proposed by a conservative lawmaker that, if passed, would outlaw injecting children with puberty blockers and performing sex-change surgeries on them in the state.

Members of the Health Quality Subcommittee will debate Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” on Monday. Sabatini’s legislation would make it a crime for doctors to perform surgeries on children that “sterilize” them, alter their genitals, or inject them with controversial “puberty blockers.”

Under the new law, medical professionals who perform said procedures would face felony charges, fines, and imprisonment.

Sabatini said the new statute is needed to protect the Sunshine State’s children from left-wing activists performing “dangerous social experiments” on underage minors.

In an interview with TheBlaze, the conservative Republican lawmaker from Central Florida noted that "80 percent of children who experience gender dysphoria outgrow it, but radical leftists want to make it permanent with dangerous medical procedures simply to further a political agenda."